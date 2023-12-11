Lesco recovers over Rs10m from 504 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs10 million from 504 chronic defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 87th day of its recovery campaign. The LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that on the 87th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.59 million from 88 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.95 million from 65 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.09 million from 54 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.41 million from 32 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.55 million from 29 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 0.84 million from 55 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.89 million from 96 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.33 million from 85 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs1.56 billion from 50,735 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 197.52 million from 6,521 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 380.69 million from 6,552 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 210.10 million from 6,035 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 82.05 million from 2,657 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 112.51 million from 4,701 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 237.76 million from 5,838 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 99.31 million from 7,881 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 244.95 million from 10,550 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

Lesco detects 315 power pilferers in a day

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 315 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 92nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 315 electricity thieves, out of which 160 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 12 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 92nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 16 commercial, 03 agricultural, one industrial and 295 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 365,700 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.824 million. Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 680,000 to an electricity pilferer in Saanda area of Lahore; Rs 409,480 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Saddar area of Depaalpur Okara; Rs 266,539 fine to a power thief Bachiyana area; and Rs 250,000 detection bill to a power thief in Township Lahore.