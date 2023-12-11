Manora Reverse Osmosis plant test carried out successfully, says CM Baqar

KARACHI-On the directives of the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar the successful operational test of the much-delayed Manora RO/Desalination Plant was carried out to commission it. After the successful test of the Manora RO Plant, the chief minister has issued directives to the finance department to release the remaining funds so that it could be completed and inaugurated by the end of this week. The scheme of the RO Plant at Manora Island was launched for Rs427 million in 2016.

The capacity of the plant is 500,000 gallons and it was supposed to be completed in March 2018. In the briefing, the chief minister was told that the Power connection was required for the power plant. The installation of a water pre-treatment plant and membrane was pending. The panel room has been constructed but an electric panel has yet to be installed. Water filling points for browsers were to be developed. The septic tank built for raw water collection from the sea pipeline is unable to collect seawater through gravity for which the system is to be installed.

Maqbool Baqar issued the necessary directive for the release of remaining funds so that pending works could be completed at the earliest. The RO plant would supply water to the different villages, settlements of Manora. The project is already late; therefore, the CM has issued directives for its inauguration within three weeks. Meanwhile, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday dubbed the Genocide in Palestine and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a sheer violation of human rights. He said that the United Nations (UN) must intervene in the violation of human rights in Palestine and IIOJK. He said this in his message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The Caretaker Chief Minister on the occasion appealed to the international community to come forward and save innocent human lives from Israeli barbaric aggression and Indian atrocities. Baqar said that the basic responsibilities of the state included the observance of human rights. The Caretaker Chief Minister said that freedom of expression, access to education and health were part of human rights. He said that all citizens had equal rights across the country including the Sindh province.