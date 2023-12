Mehwish, Jahangir Jr claim titles in Sybrid Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series

LAHORE - Mehwish Ali and Jahangir Jr won the women and master titles in the Sybrid PVT LTD Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.

In the women’s final, Mehwish Ali outclassed Sana Bahadar by 3/0, with the score being 11/5,11/5,11/7 (22 min). In the master final, Jahangir Jr outpaced Cavish Farukh 3/1 as the score was 11/6,11/9,8/9/11,11/9 (33 min).

Meanwhile in the men’s satellite first round, Naveed Ur Rehman beat Shahzad Khan 3/1, Owais Mastoor beat Hassan Pracha 3/0, Azan Khalil beat Sharyar Khan 3/0, Asher Butt beat Sikander Khan 3/0, Anas Dilshad beat Jahangir Jr 3/0, Omar Ahmed beat Ch Nasir 3/0, M Zaman beat Junaid ur Rehman 3/0, Ammad Fareed beat Abdul Ahad 3/0, Abdul Qadir beat Fareed 3/0, Talha Saeed beat Awais Younus 3/0, Saddam ul Haq beat Zuhaib Khan 3/0, Ahmed Osmani beat Fawad Khan 3/0, Kamran beat Cavish Farukh 3/1, Mutahir beat M Ali 3/0, Khakan Malik beat Fahad Aziz 3/0, Abdul Basit beat Rohan Amjad 3/1.

Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja SI(M) was the chief guest and distributed trophies and cash awards to the winners and runners-up of women’s and master category. CEO Clocktower Fareed Shaikh was present there.