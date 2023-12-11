Monday, December 11, 2023
Milei sworn in as Argentina braces for economic reforms

Agencies
December 11, 2023
International, Newspaper

BUENOS AIRES  - Javier Milei was sworn in Sun­day as Argentina’s president, as the country steels itself for harsh spending cuts and eco­nomic reforms aimed at curb­ing rampant inflation. The 53-year-old libertarian econ­omist has vowed there will be no “half-measures” as he tackles decades of overspend­ing, debt and convoluted cur­rency controls in Latin Amer­ica’s third-biggest economy. “I swear to God and country... to carry out with loyalty and patriotism the position of president of the Argentine na­tion,” he said as he took the oath of office. Thousands of supporters lined the streets outside Congress, waving the country’s blue-and-white flag and chanting Milei’s rallying cry of “freedom!” “Perhaps it will take us many years to re­build the country but maybe this is the beginning of a new era for us,” said Javier Lobos, 41, a shopkeeper. “We will be able to work and strive to fulfill our dreams without the burden of suffocating taxes, inflation and the strain of a currency system that is crip­pling our nation.” The event brings together a diverse handful of world leaders, in­cluding Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hun­gary’s nationalist Prime Min­ister Viktor Orban -- the only EU leader who has maintained close ties to Russia.

Agencies

