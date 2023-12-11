Monday, December 11, 2023
Minorities play vital role in development, says Dr Jamal

APP
December 11, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -   Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Popula­tion Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Na­sir on Sunday said that minorities played a vital role in the develop­ment and progress of the country and were an integral part of the society.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized in connection with Christmas cele­brations at the IFGF Church.

The minister said that the mi­nority communities were play­ing an important and construc­tive role in the development of the country while leaders and followers of all religions played a key role in communal harmony in Pakistan. 

Dr Jamal congratulated the Christian community on the up­coming Christmas and also cut the cake.

APP

