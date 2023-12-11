‘Modi’s fascist regime grossly violating minorities’ rights’

LAHORE - Political and religious figures and analysts on Sunday said that Indian designs and plans on mi­nority rights are continuously flouting all international laws and conventions with impunity.

They said that people of all parts and regions of India have been deprived of their basic rights by the launch of vio­lent attacks by Modi’s Hindutva activ­ists on Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians across India.

In its charter, the United Nations (UN) defines fundamental human rights as the basic settled principles, enshrining freedom of religion, faith, speech, franchise, and equality of all citizens regardless of any ethnic or re­ligious background.

As World Human Rights Day is being observed across the globe, minorities in India and Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to reel under violent and brutal Indian RSS people attacks, occupation of proper­ties, and political injustice.

Also, India, being a multi-faith na­tion, declares itself a secular country in its constitution, and promises protec­tion of religious freedom to all its cit­izens. However, contrary to these sol­emn pledges, religious minorities and other vulnerable communities are suf­fering the worst discrimination and persecution in this so-called biggest democracy of the world, and the condi­tions have deteriorated in recent years, regrettably.

Demographically, a huge part of the Indian population consists of follow­ers of the Hindu religion. The Human Rights Watch, in its recent report on India, has stated that the BJP-led gov­ernment had badly failed to properly enforce the Indian Supreme Court’s di­rection to provide protection to Mus­lim and Christian minorities, who mostly come under attacks of mobs, led by charged followers of RSS activ­ists of Hindutva ideology.

Supported by the BJP government and under the patronage of the police, Hindu extremist groups are launching attacks on religious minorities and oth­er vulnerable communities for not fol­lowing the Hindutva ideology.

It is worth mentioning here that Indi­an Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed in his address to the US Con­gress in 2016 that for his government, the Constitution was its real holy book.

However, in December 2019, his gov­ernment passed a law that granted citi­zenship to all religious minorities, even from neighbouring countries, except for Muslims, with legal experts saying it violated the country’s secular consti­tution.

Ahsan Nawaz, a senior official from the Ministry of Human Rights, and an expert on human rights told APP that the National Register of Citizens legis­lation was extremely regressive and a violation of India’s constitution.

Father James, a noted rights activ­ist from Peace Centre, said that recent­ly India, particularly the Indian capital, New Delhi, experienced its worst com­munal violence, targeting the Muslim religious minority community in more than 30 years.

The death toll reached 43 and parts of northeast Delhi remain under lock­down. After the incidents of violence against minorities in India, Prime Min­ister Modi responded after days of si­lence, Father James added.

Prime Minister’s Special Represent­ative on Religious Harmony and Paki­stani Diaspora in Middle Eastern and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that un­der Modi, India’s ethos is Hindu, and peace and brotherhood require reli­gious minorities to know their place. It is this sort of Hindu nationalism that led to attacks on Muslims, their homes, schools, and their places of worship.

He believes that the political busi­ness model of Modi’s BJP during the election days is to keep India on a per­manent boil while keeping the temper­ature of communal minorities high.

He says since Narendra Modi won his first election, it has become obvious that his style of leadership, contrary to the vision of Indian founders Mohan­das Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, pos­es an existential threat to the country.

UN experts in September this year raised the alarm about reports of seri­ous human rights violations and abus­es in the northeast state of Manipur in India, including alleged acts of home destruction, extrajudicial killings, sex­ual violence, forced displacement, tor­ture, and ill-treatment.

The UN experts had pointed to an in­adequate humanitarian response in the wake of the grave humanitarian situ­ation in Manipur following the latest round of community conflict between the predominantly Hindu Meitei and the predominantly Christian Kuki ethnic communities that erupted in May 2023.

Meanwhile, a recent report, released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of World Human Rights Day (being observed to­day) said that the Universal Declara­tion of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, was indeed a hallmark and milestone, but Kashmiris human rights continued to be violated with impunity. It said that among the 30 basic human rights enlisted in the UDHR, not even one exists in the IIOJK.

The report pointed out that Indian forces, including army, paramilitary, and police personnel, in their unabat­ed acts of state terrorism and atrocities have martyred 96,279 Kashmiris, in­cluding 7,322 in custody and fake en­counters since January 1989 till date. It said that these killings rendered 22,968 women widowed and 107,941 children orphaned.

It said that the troop, paramilitary, and police personnel molested or dis­graced 11,259 women and destroyed and damaged 110,509 residential houses, shops, and other structures. It maintained that Indian troops, para­military, and police personnel subject­ed over 8,000 people to custodial dis­appearance during the period.