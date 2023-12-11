Mufti Ali Asghar visits HCCI

HYDERABAD - Member Central Moon Sighting Committee, preacher Dawat Islami and Islamic banking expert Mufti Ali Asghar visited the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Sunday. Vice President HCCI Awais Khan welcomed the guest on arrival. Mufti Ali Asghar delivered a speech on trade, Industry, inheritance, investment and building interest-free society and said that 70% teaching of Islam was related to trade and business and traders’ community should adopt the teaching of Islam. He said that the Holy Quran has also fixed parameters for the distribution of inheritance and issues about finance should be resolved through shariat methods as 90% of people were unfamiliar with handling shariat issues.