Murree admin instructed to complete arrangements for snowfall season by Dec 15

ISLAMABAD-The Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has ordered the Murree district administration to complete all the arrangements for the snowfall season by December 15.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, during a visit to Murree district, inspected the facility centers established in Lower Topa and Jhika Gali and reviewed all the arrangements finalized for the snowfall season.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner of Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, to finalize the best possible arrangements before the snowfall season.

The authorities concerned had also given a detailed briefing to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division about the arrangements made to facilitate the tourists.

A comprehensive plan should be prepared regarding security and traffic arrangements, he ordered.

Vehicles entering Murree during the snowfall season should be digitally counted, the commissioner said, and he directed the authorities that vehicles exceeding the capacity should not be allowed to enter the hill station.

A special shuttle service would be arranged during the snowfall season, like last year, he said.

The spokesman informed me that 13 facility centers had been established at different places in Murree to facilitate the tourists, adding that a control room had also been set up in addition to the facility centers to help and guide the tourists.

All types of construction on the directives of the Commissioner would be banned in Murree for three months, he said.

There would be a complete ban on the entry of motorcycles on the expressway from December 15 to February 15.

The duties of the officials had been assigned to the facility centers set up to guide and help the tourists. All the departments would remain on high alert 24 hours a day during the snowfall season, he said.

The Commissioner had also instructed the officers that all the snow removal machinery should be kept operational and must be deployed at all main points.

The work of the under-construction u-turn for the bypass should be completed swiftly so that no problem could be faced during the snowfall.

Plantations should be done for the beauty of the Murree Mall road, the Commissioner directed the PHA authorities.

The faulty street lights should also be repaired as soon as possible, Liaquat Ali Chatta said, and the administration has ordered the administration to lodge FIRs against those found cutting trees in Murree.

Salt should be sprinkled on the roads during snowfall to clear the roads within the shortest possible period, Liaquat Ali Chatta said, and she ordered the officials concerned to ensure strict implementation of the traffic management plan. The commissioner also appreciated the arrangements made by the district administration to facilitate the tourists.

According to RPO Rawalpindi, foolproof arrangements had been made for the security of the tourists. During the snowfall season, police personnel would be deployed in different shifts to help and assist the tourists.