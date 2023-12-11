Naqvi orders early completion of side roads of Shahdara flyover

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed three-hour visit to three development projects and conducted a detailed in­spection of the side roads of Shahda­ra flyovers, New Ravi Bridge and side roads of the Bedian underpass, here on Sunday.

He was briefed about construction of the side roads of Shahdara flyovers, along with progress being made on construction of the drain and rounda­bouts.

The CM, while ordering early com­pletion of the side roads of Shahdara flyovers project, said that no further delay should occur in completion of the project, keeping in view difficulties be­ing faced by people.

Mohsin Naqvi monitored the piling process for construction of a bridge at River Ravi. It was informed during the briefing that 52 piles for the Ravi Bridge would be built. Piling process was being done with caution due to the river.

The CM also visited Bedian under­pass project and reviewed the qual­ity of construction work of the side roads. Mohsin Naqvi lauded the quali­ty construction work of the Bedian un­derpass project and commended the whole Lahore Development Authority (LDA) team.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commis­sioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, Director General Lahore Waste Man­agement Company, Chief Engineer LDA and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

CM visits Bund Road project, re­views construction work

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mo­hsin Naqvi visited both packages of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project, for two hours, on Sunday.

The CM conducted a detailed moni­toring of the whole 3.7-km route from Saggian up to Niazi Chowk and from Babu Sabu up to Saggian. He reviewed ongoing construction activities on both packages and monitored construction activities of the side walls of Package 1 along with concrete laying work.

The CM reviewed the process of lay­ing boulder frames at the side walls and expressed his satisfaction on the pace of work on Package 1. He ordered to speed up pace of work on Package 2 and issued directions to the contractor to complete the project within stipulat­ed time period. The CM directed depu­ty commissioner to immediately clear encroachments on roads surrounding the project.

Talking to the media persons, he said that the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project was a mega pro­ject and 40 per cent work on Package-1 and 24 per cent work on Package-2 had been completed. The Bund Road pro­ject would be completed on time and the government would continue to up­date on its progress.

The CM said that he had talked to the prime minister regarding early com­pletion of Imamia Colony flyover pro­ject. Hopefully, the Imamia Colony flyo­ver project would be completed at the earliest. “I have also talked with the Prime Minister to overcome the short­age of urea fertiliser. The Prime Min­ister has immediately issued direc­tions to the federal ministers regarding urea fertiliser shortage,” he said. Naq­vi disclosed that 200,000 tonnes sur­plus urea fertiliser would reach at our sea port by Dec 20, which would end its shortage. It was our utmost strive to overcome the shortage of urea fer­tiliser soon. Crackdown against urea fertiliser hoarders was ongoing, he announced. Prompt steps would be undertaken wherever urea fertiliser shortage occurs in the province, he re­marked. A project has been launched for the international certification of free lancers. The Punjab government by spending 50- 60 dollars would get international certification of the free lancers.

Earlier, CM Naqvi was given a brief­ing on the progress being made on the project. On the whole, 24 percent work on the Package 2 project from Babu Sabu up to Saggian while 40 percent work on the Package 1 from Saggian up to Niazi Chowk has been completed. 33 out of 34 girders of Package 1, whereas 38 out of 51 girders of Package 2 have been completed. 3100 panels of Pack­age 1 have been installed whereas 551 panels of Package 2 have been installed while 1900 panels are ready. Work on 9 subways linked with both the packag­es is ongoing simultaneously. 24 hours work is ongoing with swift pace on the project. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA, Dep­uty Commissioner, MD WASA and offi­cials concerned were also present.

Desilting of 1,112 canals from Dec 26

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mo­hsin Naqvi on Sunday directed the de­partment concerned to start desilting of 1,112 canals in Punjab by Decem­ber 26.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting to review the measures tak­en for desilting of canals and anti wa­ter theft measures here. The desilting would continue till January 20. All divi­sional commissioners tasked to moni­tor the desilting process.

The CM directed the administrative officers to take stern action for con­trolling water theft in their respective districts.

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agri­culture SM Tanvir and Divisional Com­missioners virtually participated in the meeting.