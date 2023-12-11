Monday, December 11, 2023
Pakistan 14&U team selected for int’l events

STAFF REPORT
December 11, 2023
LAHORE - Abubakar Talha, Omer Jawad, and Hamza Ali Rizwan have been selected for international competitions. The players have been picked up after conducting trials at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. According to a press release by PTF, the top two players will travel to India to participate in the ITF Asian 14&U Development Championships-Finals, which will get underway from January 8, 2024 while the top three players will travel to Malaysia to participate in the Asia/Oceania WJT Final Qualifying event on March 25, 2024. As many as nine players were invited, based on their top performance and current PTF U-14 national ranking and among them, Abubakar, Omer and Hamza were selected.  

