Pakistan calls for holding Israel, India accountable over rights abuses in Gaza, Kashmir

President, PM reiterate Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard human rights.

ISLAMABAD - World Human Rights Day was ob­served in Pakistan like other parts of the globe on Sunday.

The theme for this year’s day was “Freedom, Equality and Justice for All “.

World Human Rights Day aims to raise awareness and encourage ac­tion to uphold human rights globally.

It is observed annually to com­memorate the adoption and procla­mation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948.

President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to upholding the rights of all citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and other relevant interna­tional instruments.

In a message on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, he said Pakistan’s constitution guarantees fundamental rights to the citizens and the country has adopted several legal, economic and social remedies to promote and protect these rights.

President Dr Alvi said Pakistan has provided an enabling environment and equal opportunities to all minor­ity groups who enjoyed equal social, political and economic rights.

The president said it was unfortu­nate that the people of Palestine are being deprived of their rights and have been subjected to the worst form of state terrorism and ethnic cleansing by Israel.

He observed that the interna­tional community has failed to take action against Israel and stop it from committing genocide of the Palestinian people.

Similarly, he said, the Human Rights abuses in the Indian Ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) also demand the attention of the international community to hold India accountable for unleash­ing a reign of terror against the people of IIOJK.

Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar has said that the government would continue its ef­forts to promote and safeguard hu­man rights, both domestically and internationally.

In a message on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, he reiter­ated Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to further advance respect for and protection of the rights and free­doms of all the citizens.

The caretaker prime minister said in South Asia, India is violating all norms and conventions of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said Pakistan reiterates its call for ending egregious human rights abuses in IIOJK and reaffirms to con­tinue moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against India’s oc­cupation and oppression.

The caretaker prime minister said that another pressing human rights situation has emerged in Palestine where Israel is blatantly violating human rights in Gaza, resulting in thousands of casualties.

He said Israel’s purposeful, in­discriminate, and disproportion­ate targeting of people violated all standards of human rights and constituted a clear breach of inter­national law.