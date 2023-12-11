Panel discussion to prevent violence against women held at UoP

PESHAWAR - The Social Welfare Department of the Uni­versity of Peshawar (UoP) part­nered with the World Food Pro­gramme (WFP) Pakistan held a penal discussion to shed light on the intricate connection be­tween poverty, food and nutri­tion security, and gender-based violence (GBV).

The Penal discussion on the “Invest: To prevent violence against women and girls”, fea­tured a distinguished panel of experts from various organiza­tions, including UNFPA, DAI Pa­kistan Private Limited, Social Welfare Department, and Civil Society held at PUTA Hall Uni­versity of Peshawar.

The insightful discussions dur­ing the event underscored the pressing need for a comprehen­sive, multi-sectoral approach to tackle the complex interplay of poverty, food insecurity, and gender-based violence.

The panellists emphasised the urgency of addressing these is­sues collectively to create sus­tainable solutions that benefit communities at large.

The chief guest of the oc­casion, the Secretary to the Social Welfare, Special Ed­ucation, and Women Empow­erment Departments, graced the event and highlighted the pivotal role of education as a key factor in ending gen­der-based violence.

The Secretary emphasised the transformative power of educa­tion, stating that it has the po­tential to raise awareness, em­power communities, and break the cycle of violence.

During her address, the Secre­tary appraised the forum about the Government’s policies and implementation initiatives, in­cluding the establishment of the ‘Bolo’ helpline at the provincial level.

The ‘Bolo’ helpline serves as a crucial support system for vic­tims of GBV and persons with disabilities, operating under the Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment KP.

As part of the 16 days of Ac­tivism campaign, the helpline is now seamlessly connected to the Police helpline to provide in­stant support to GBV survivors.

The event concluded on a powerful note with a stage per­formance by a local art group, delivering a poignant message that echoed the call for unity against gender-based violence.

The performance emphasised the role of education as a cata­lyst for positive change in KP, Pakistan.

This collaborative initiative marks a significant step to­ward addressing the inter-sec­tionality of social issues and promoting a holistic approach to improving the well-being of communities in KP. The com­mitment of both governmental and non-governmental organ­izations to work together un­derscores the collective effort needed to create a safer, more inclusive society.