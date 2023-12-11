Monday, December 11, 2023
Pending education scholarships paid to students on order of Punjab Ombudsman

Staff Reporter
December 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   On the order of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (R), pending education scholarships of Rs31 lakh 70 thousand 60 were paid to 61 citizens. While 8 applicants were provided regular government jobs under 17-A. Through the efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, 61 students who received educational scholarships from Punjab Workers Welfare Board, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Punjab Government Servant. Benevolent Fund, Provincial Welfare Fund and Bahauddin Zakariya University were paid their pending educational scholarships of Rs31 lakh 70 thousand 60 rupees. According to the details, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (R), 61 applicants belonging to different districts requested that they have contacted their respective institutions several times to get educational scholarships, but there is no hearing, so the scholarships from the Ombudsman Punjab. It is requested to be released. In this regard, the Ombudsman of Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan (R) issued orders to the relevant institutions to pay the pending education scholarships to the complainants as soon as possible. Relief has been provided in pending education scholarship applications.

