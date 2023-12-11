Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PFA action against milk adulterators

APP
December 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

Bahawalnagar  -   Pun­jab Food Authority on Sun­day has taken action against the milk adulterators in Bahawalnagar district. Ac­cording to the officials, the operation was conducted in different areas of Ch­ishtian Road, Haroon Road and Manchanabad Road. During operation, 110,792 liters of milk which was loaded in 92 vehicles were checked out of which 1100 litres of adulterator milk was destroyed with the help of the modern Lactose machine. Blockades are being imposed every day on the city’s internal and external routes to halt the transport of dangerously contaminated milk. The Punjab Food Authority was working to ensure the pro­vision of adulteration-free food throughout the prov­ince, he further said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702248237.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023