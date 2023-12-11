PFA action against milk adulterators

Bahawalnagar - Pun­jab Food Authority on Sun­day has taken action against the milk adulterators in Bahawalnagar district. Ac­cording to the officials, the operation was conducted in different areas of Ch­ishtian Road, Haroon Road and Manchanabad Road. During operation, 110,792 liters of milk which was loaded in 92 vehicles were checked out of which 1100 litres of adulterator milk was destroyed with the help of the modern Lactose machine. Blockades are being imposed every day on the city’s internal and external routes to halt the transport of dangerously contaminated milk. The Punjab Food Authority was working to ensure the pro­vision of adulteration-free food throughout the prov­ince, he further said.