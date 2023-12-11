PFA discards 1000kg expired meat

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday set ablaze 1,000 kilograms of expired meat as per ecofriendly policy at PAMCO furnace after seizing it during a raid on a meat processing unit at Shamke Bhattian. DG Food Authority Mohammad Asim Javed along with teams raided the meat processing unit in Shamke Bhattian and recovered 1000 kilograms of expired, smelly and fungal meat. The meat was to be supplied to marts and stores. A case was also registered and the accused was arrested on the spot. DG Food Authority Mohammad Asim Javed says that the slaughter house near the processing unit was found in very poor condition, while meat was stored in dirty and smelly chillers. He said that poor and non-standard packaging and record of expired meat was also found to be supplied to marts and super stores. Asim Javed said that the recovered meat was later burnt in PEMCO furnace after completing the legal process. A case has been registered against the unit owner, details of the entire supply chain are being obtained. He said that the use of bad meat is very dangerous for human health, adding the Punjab Food Authority is ensuring the implementation of the food business rules. He said strict action would be taken to eliminate the adulteration mafia.

PFA crackdown against milk adulteration continues

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday continued a crackdown on milk adulteration across the province for the third consecutive day and discarded 23,206 litres of impure milk. On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, the operation continues against the milk adulteration mafia without any discrimination. The DG said that dairy safety teams of PFA had inspected 1,664 milk carrier vehicles and 494 shops in different districts of the province during a day-long operation. He said that PFA imposed hefty fines on 314 milk shops and milk carrier vehicles in Punjab. The teams inspected more than 1,219,000 litres of milk while 580.15 maunds of milk was discarded over proved contamination of polluted water and other chemicals besides lacking natural fats. He said that hazardous chemicals had been used to enhance the thickness and quantity of milk. Muhammad Asim said that chemically contaminated milk was to be supplied to shops and houses. He said that citizens can get milk tested free of cost by paying a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml milk. He said that every milk carrier vehicle entering the cities would be allowed to enter the city only after complete checking.