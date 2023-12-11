Monday, December 11, 2023
PHP conducts road safety awareness seminar

December 11, 2023
MULTAN   -  Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Mul­tan region in collaboration with a Private motorcycle company conducted a road safety awareness seminar here on Sunday. The road safety and smog (fog) ses­sion was held at a local college under supervision of SP PHP Huma Naseeb. SP Huma Naseeb said that underage children who didn’t have driving license should avoid driving mo­torcycles and asked motor­cycle riders to use helmets as it protects from head injury besides from dust. In-charge education PHP Javed Iqbal Aarbi delivered a lecture on road safety and smog (fog) awareness. The students were advised that children become victims of road accidents due to a lack of decision-making power at an early age. The legal action against motorcycle riders without helmets on highways was being made stricter and more effective, he added. The principal of the college said that the young generation was our bright future and a pre­cious asset to the country.

