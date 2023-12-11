PMC Nawabshah holds its 5th Senate meeting

NAWABSHAH-Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Medical and Health Sciences for Women Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gulshan Ali Memon said that the university was striving to take care of successes in education and health in the fields of education research, development and finance. Dr Gulshan was expressing his views in the 5th Senate meeting of the university. The Vice-Chancellor said that the university has to be decorated with more development and for that purpose work is in progress in different departments. He said that university affairs are being run through rules and regulations in an organized style. The VC said that for the protection of students, hostel and guest house the whole university is being equipped with the latest techniques.

On the occasion, the visiting guests Dr Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Javed from the Higher Education Commission, Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Dr Muhammad Khan Saleh, Dr Qurban Rahu, Dr Ali Raza Brohi, Dr Ali Akbar Siyal, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Dahri, Dr Muhammad Ali Suhail and other doctors and professors briefed about the progress of their related departments. On the occasion, Dr Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Dr Javed Memon and Mansoor Ali Rizvi paid tribute to the Vice Chancellor and members of the Senate and said that the province and country would develop more in the health sector if the university continued with the same spirit of education. Later the Vice Chancellor gifted traditional Sindhi Cap and Ajrak to the visiting guests.