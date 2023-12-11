Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PMC Nawabshah holds its 5th Senate meeting

APP
December 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH-Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Medical and Health Sciences for Women Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gulshan Ali Memon said that the university was striving to take care of successes in education and health in the fields of education research, development and finance. Dr Gulshan was expressing his views in the 5th Senate meeting of the university. The Vice-Chancellor said that the university has to be decorated with more development and for that purpose work is in progress in different departments. He said that university affairs are being run through rules and regulations in an organized style. The VC said that for the protection of students, hostel and guest house the whole university is being equipped with the latest techniques.
On the occasion, the visiting guests Dr Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Javed from the Higher Education Commission, Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Dr Muhammad Khan Saleh, Dr Qurban Rahu, Dr Ali Raza Brohi, Dr Ali Akbar Siyal, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Dahri, Dr Muhammad Ali Suhail and other doctors and professors briefed about the progress of their related departments. On the occasion, Dr Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Dr Javed Memon and Mansoor Ali Rizvi paid tribute to the Vice Chancellor and members of the Senate and said that the province and country would develop more in the health sector if the university continued with the same spirit of education. Later the Vice Chancellor gifted traditional Sindhi Cap and Ajrak to the visiting guests.

Cartoon

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702362614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023