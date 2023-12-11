PPP seeks electoral alliance with religious, political parties

LAHORE - In an effort to garner electoral support from the smaller component parties of the now disbanded Alliance for the Restoration of Democracy (ARD), the PPP organized a meeting to discuss the pros­pects of making an election alliance with like-minded religious parties.

During the meeting, which took place at the resi­dence of Islamic Democratic Front Chairman and former Federal Education Minister Syed Munir Hus­sain Geelani, the participants assessed the current political landscape and underscored the urgency for the Election Commission to promptly announce the election schedule to alleviate public anxiety.

Syed Munir Hussain Geelani advocated for the collaboration of like-minded political and religious parties in the elections, aiming to restore confi­dence in electoral politics among the people.

Abdul Qadir Shaheen of the PPP emphasized his party’s commitment to democracy and expressed a desire to unite political and religious parties that had previously struggled against dictatorships.

The gathering included Mohammad Khan Leghari, Barrister Owais Raza Hashmi, Peoples Party Leader Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Istiqlal Party Chairman Manzoor Ali Gilani, Shia Political Party Chairman Syed Nobahar Shah, and other leaders.

The meeting, initiated by the PPP to arrange electoral alliances with smaller component par­ties of the defunct ARD, called for a level play­ing field for all political parties. It stressed the Election Commission’s responsibility to address complaints and insisted on non-controversial elections, asserting that the country cannot af­ford electoral controversies, and the people’s mandate must be respected.

The participants urged political parties to reach a consensus for addressing public issues instead of expending energy in opposition to those in power. Additionally, the meeting ex­pressed regret over the lack of support from Islamic countries for Palestine, condemning in­ternational inattention to the atrocities commit­ted against the Palestinian people. A unanimous resolution against Israeli atrocities on Palestine and a demand for an immediate ceasefire were also passed during the meeting. Manzoor Gilani and Naubahar Shah also addressed the gather­ing, condemning Israeli attacks on homes, hospi­tals, schools, and universities in Gaza.