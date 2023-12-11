PSL 9 to take place in four cities: report  

Karachi - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine across four cities, local media reported on Sunday. Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi have been finalised to host the much-awaited league. According to the proposed schedule by the national cricketing body, the first match would take place on February 19 in Lahore. However, an objection has been raised by the franchises that the cold weather and the possible fog situation may make it difficult for the teams to stay, train, and play there. Peshawar Zalmi continues to press the cricketing body to add Peshawar to its venue list while consistently assuring PCB that the remaining work on the stadium will be finished within two months. Despite their reassurances, the PCB has not yet made any decision on the inclusion of the city in their list of host cities.

Another matter was being raised by the franchises, and that was the proposed final scheduled to take place in Karachi on March 19. The teams fear that the crowd may not show up at their full capacity which could affect the ticket revenue.

Multan Sultans, the winners of the 2021 PSL, suggested a possible solution to this concern by offering to host the final in the Multan Cricket Stadium, they have also shown their confidence that they would be able to attract enough audience to fill the ground.