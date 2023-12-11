Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Health Minister stresses healthy lifestyle for stroke prevention

Our Staff Reporter
December 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram emphasized the crucial role of adopting a balanced and healthy lifestyle for preventing strokes. In a special address at the 23rd International Workshop on Stroke Prevention, held at a local hotel, the minister congratulated the organisers for addressing the vital health concern. Dr. Javed Akram underlined the significance of guidelines and case studies in the prevention of strokes, citing depression as the leading cause. He urged individuals to incorporate daily exercise into their routines, noting that regular exercise plays a key role in preventing strokes and heart attacks. Drawing on faith, the minister spoke about the Muslim perspective, emphasizing complete trust in Allah (SWT). He expressed gratitude for the opportunity given by Allah to become doctor and alleviate human suffering. Highlighting the critical timeframe for stroke treatment, Dr. Javed Akram stressed that intervention within the first four hours is paramount. During the workshop, an agreement was reached between Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and a private organization to provide facilities for stroke patients and arrange fellowships for doctors. The event was attended by notable figures, including Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College, Professor Dr. Sardar Zafar Alfreed, and associates such as Iqbal Dogar, Tariq Mian, Professor Aamir Rashid, and Osama.

Sargodha Commissioner stresses need to ensure speedy justice to people

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023