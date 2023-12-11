Punjab info minister pays tributes to founder of The Frontier Post

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information Amir Mir expressed profound sadness at the passing of Rehmat Shah Afridi, the founder and Editor-in- Chief of ‘The Frontier Post’ Daily. Amir Mir paid heartfelt tributes to Rehmat Shah Afridi for his significant contributions to the field of journalism. Mir noted that Afridi was the proprietor of an independent and fearless newspaper. During the Martial Law regime, Rehmat Shah Afridi displayed courage by opposing dictatorship through his newspaper, even enduring the consequences. The Information Minister for Punjab highlighted that Afridi pioneered the publication of the first and only national English newspaper, ‘The Frontier Post,’ in the history of the KPK province. In a remarkably short time, it gained prominence, earning admiration not only nationwide but also internationally. Amir Mir emphasized that through ‘The Frontier Post,’ Rehmat Shah Afridi stirred curiosity and unrest in the realm of investigative journalism. The challenges stemming from investigative journalism conducted through this platform did not deter him, despite enduring the hardships of imprisonment. Mir underscored that Afridi’s journalistic contributions would be remembered for a long time. Amir Mir offered prayers that Allah Almighty elevates the noble deeds of the late Rehmat Shah Afridi and grants strength to the bereaved family to cope with this irreplaceable loss with composure.