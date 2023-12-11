Reviving PTV classics

Television was introduced in Pakistan in 1964, with PTV (Pakistan Television) becoming a cornerstone for entertainment, education, and information. The initial decades, particularly the golden eras of the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, are celebrated as the classical period of Pakistan’s TV industry. However, in the modern era, it is observed that our drama industry has lost its charm.
Today, numerous private channels offer a variety of dramas on-demand, but a recurring issue is the lack of diversity in scripts. Many dramas revolve around typical family issues, portraying a negative impact on the audience. In this ultra-modern era, we have the opportunity to bring forth unique projects and break away from the conventional narratives.
Rather than imitating Western or Indian cultures, we should celebrate our rich heritage and values. In the past, our dramas were eagerly awaited across borders due to their authentic and relatable stories. It is now a dire need to reintroduce classical and motivational dramas in our industry, providing the audience with a refreshing change.
ABDUL AHAD GHUNYO,
Sindh.