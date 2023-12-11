Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SBP to distribute 100 bikes among all sports offices of province

STAFF REPORT
December 11, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Sunday announced to distribute 100 motorcycles among all the sports offices of Punjab to promote sports activities in the province. Dr Asif Tufail said that the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will also organise U-16 Inter-Division badminton and table tennis competitions soon in Lahore under the Annual Sports Calendar Programme. He said 4,800 applications have been received from all tehsils of Punjab for registration of sports clubs. “The clubs, however, will be registered after thorough verification and scrutiny process as per Club Registration Policy of the SBP,” he added. The DG SBP said the services of those TSOs will be duly acknowledged who have shown excellent performance in Sports Clubs Registration and they will be rewarded at a grand ceremony for their impressive performance.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1702161947.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023