SBP to distribute 100 bikes among all sports offices of province

LAHORE - DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Sunday announced to distribute 100 motorcycles among all the sports offices of Punjab to promote sports activities in the province. Dr Asif Tufail said that the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will also organise U-16 Inter-Division badminton and table tennis competitions soon in Lahore under the Annual Sports Calendar Programme. He said 4,800 applications have been received from all tehsils of Punjab for registration of sports clubs. “The clubs, however, will be registered after thorough verification and scrutiny process as per Club Registration Policy of the SBP,” he added. The DG SBP said the services of those TSOs will be duly acknowledged who have shown excellent performance in Sports Clubs Registration and they will be rewarded at a grand ceremony for their impressive performance.