Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shaukat Tarin resigns from Senate

Shaukat Tarin resigns from Senate
Our Staff Reporter
December 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Former Finance Min­ister Senator Shaukat Tarin has resigned from the membership of the Upper House.

Tarin presented his resignation to Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Dubai during a meeting on Sun­day. The chairman accepted the resig­nation, according to officials. It is partic­ular to mention that the Chairman Sen­ate arrived in the United Arab Emirates from Iraq. Shaukat Tarin announced on Friday that he had decided to quit the PTI and politics for good, citing fi­nancial and health reasons. He claimed that as the finance minister during the PTI government, he “clocked the best economic performance in 17 years as stated in the economic survey of Paki­stan of 2022”. Tarin said that he tried to pay back the country for the last 27 years at “great personal costs” as he fol­lowed in the footsteps of his father, a Pakistan Movement veteran.

Bilawal asks CJP to find judges, politicians behind Bhutto murder

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1702161947.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023