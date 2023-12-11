Shaukat Tarin resigns from Senate

ISLAMABAD - Former Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin has resigned from the membership of the Upper House.
Tarin presented his resignation to Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Dubai during a meeting on Sunday. The chairman accepted the resignation, according to officials. It is particular to mention that the Chairman Senate arrived in the United Arab Emirates from Iraq. Shaukat Tarin announced on Friday that he had decided to quit the PTI and politics for good, citing financial and health reasons. He claimed that as the finance minister during the PTI government, he “clocked the best economic performance in 17 years as stated in the economic survey of Pakistan of 2022”. Tarin said that he tried to pay back the country for the last 27 years at “great personal costs” as he followed in the footsteps of his father, a Pakistan Movement veteran.