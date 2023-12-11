Shaukat Tarin resigns from Senate

ISLAMABAD - Former Finance Min­ister Senator Shaukat Tarin has resigned from the membership of the Upper House.

Tarin presented his resignation to Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Dubai during a meeting on Sun­day. The chairman accepted the resig­nation, according to officials. It is partic­ular to mention that the Chairman Sen­ate arrived in the United Arab Emirates from Iraq. Shaukat Tarin announced on Friday that he had decided to quit the PTI and politics for good, citing fi­nancial and health reasons. He claimed that as the finance minister during the PTI government, he “clocked the best economic performance in 17 years as stated in the economic survey of Paki­stan of 2022”. Tarin said that he tried to pay back the country for the last 27 years at “great personal costs” as he fol­lowed in the footsteps of his father, a Pakistan Movement veteran.