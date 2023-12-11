Shoaib secures titles in Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf

LAHORE - The 40th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament 2023 unfolded over 54 holes at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, concluding with a stellar performance from Muhammed Shoaib, who emerged as the triumphant golfer.

Muhammed Shoaib, representing Lahore Gymkhana, secured the title with an outstanding final round of net 72 on Sunday. This stellar performance contributed to a three-round aggregate of 211, placing him five strokes under par and securing his prestigious title. In a neck-and-neck competition, Shoaib managed to surpass his closest rival, Nadir Khalil, by a two-stroke margin.

Shoaib’s consistent putting prowess on the greens and impressive fairway shots, consistently positioning him within four to six feet of the hole on par fours and fives, solidified his claim to the Governors Cup title. His net scores of 72, 67, and 72, with an aggregate of 211, secured his triumph, while Nadir concluded with scores of 70, 72, and 71 and an aggregate of net 213. Ghulam Qadir of Okara, totaling an aggregate of 215, secured the third position.

In the gross event, Sameer Iftikhar claimed the first gross with scores of 78, 76, and 74, totaling 228. Hussain Hamid of Royal finished second with an aggregate score of 228, while Muhammed Arsalan (Gymkhana) earned third with an aggregate score of 228. The competitive race among the top three was so tight that positions were determined based on the best scores over the last 36 holes.

In the juniors event, the first position was claimed by Zayd Omar, second by Rehan Asif and third by Muhammed Ali Khan. The ladies gross title went to Bushra Fatima, second to Ana James Gill and third Aleesa Rashid of Ace Junior League. A League organised by Dr. Asma Shami. The ladies net title was claimed by Saqiba Batool followed by Zaib un Nisa and Sobia Waseem.

The veterans gross title was won by Javed A Khan while Col M Shafi finished second and Dr Tariq Habib Malik third. The veterans net category saw Brig Tahir Saleem winning first position, Ejaz Malik second and Col Abdul Ghaffar third. The seniors gross title was lifted by Col Raja Asif Mehdi followed by Asim Tiwana and Omar Javaid Zia.

In the seniors net, Rana Usman won the title while Maj Fida Tiwana finished second and Ahsan Ghias third. In the local professionals, Robin Bagh bagged first, Safdar Gill second and Shawan Pervaiz third. Munazza Shaheen, the Rules Official, was appointed as the chief referee for the tournament. She gave over 60 rulings, all of which were readily accepted by the golfers. She was presented with a souvenir by the chief guests Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman and Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman of Millat Group of Companies, who also presented the prizes to the top performers of the event.