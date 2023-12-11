 Sri Gowaniky strive

Monday, December 11, 2023
December 11, 2023
In the remote village of Sri Gowaniky near Shahpur in Balo­chistan province, a small commu­nity of over 5,000 people faces nu­merous challenges, particularly in education and basic necessities. Despite its size, Sri Gowaniky of­ten goes unnoticed and remains unknown to many.

The lack of a robust education system is a significant issue in Sri Gowaniky. While the village has two primary schools, one for girls and one for boys, the female edu­cation system lacks focus and at­tention. With only two teachers, Miss Bilqees and Miss Gulshan, the school struggles to provide quality education for its young girls due to a lack of resources and facilities. Urgent action is needed to address these disparities and ensure equal opportunities for all children in Sri Gowaniky. By in­vesting in education, especially for girls, we can empower them to break free from the cycle of pover­ty and contribute to the develop­ment of their community.

The socioeconomic conditions in Sri Gowaniky contribute to the struggles faced by its residents. Many families cannot afford to send their children to school, forc­ing them into labour at a young age, such as picking woods, perpet­uating the cycle of poverty. Sustain­able solutions addressing the root causes of these pressures are cru­cial for uplifting the community.

A visit to Sri Gowaniky reveals the harsh reality faced by its res­idents, particularly the children. Torn clothes, lack of proper nutri­tion, and child labour are disheart­ening sights. External support and community involvement are vital for sustainable change. Encourag­ing residents to participate in up­lifting initiatives will foster a sense of empowerment.

To address the pressing issues of education, poverty, and lack of resources, the government, non-profit organisations, and individ­uals can play a significant role in making a difference in the lives of the people of Sri Gowaniky. Key steps include improving education by increasing the number of teach­ers, especially female teachers, and providing necessary resourc­es. Alleviating poverty involves implementing support programs and encouraging income-generat­ing activities. Raising awareness about the challenges faced by the people of Sri Gowaniky is crucial for garnering support and advo­cating for government funding.

Sri Gowaniky’s situation is a call to action. We cannot ignore the struggles faced by the villagers, es­pecially in terms of education. It is essential to rally together, provid­ing resources, infrastructure, and opportunities for Sri Gowaniky to thrive. By investing in educa­tion and addressing socioeconom­ic challenges, we can pave the way for a brighter future for Sri Gowan­iky and its next generation. To­gether, we can bring about positive change and empower Sri Gowan­iky to reach its full potential.

SASSI NASIR ALI,

Turbat.

