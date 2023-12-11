Three held for human trafficking, fraud

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in human trafficking and fraud. FIA sources told mediamen that following the directions of the high ups, in Gujranwala Zone, three suspects involved in human trafficking and fraud were arrested. According to FIA sources, the accused were arrested from Gujranwala and Gujrat. They were identified as Munir Ahmed, Mustanir Hayat and Dr Qasim. Accused Mustansar and Dr. Qasim committed a fraud of Rs10m with the help of bank staff, the sources said adding that the accused received funds from citizens in the name of investment. Accused Munir Ahmed collected lakhs of rupees for illegally sending citizens abroad. The accused have been arrested and an investigation has been started. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accused, the sources added.