Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three held for human trafficking, fraud

Staff Reporter
December 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in human trafficking and fraud. FIA sources told mediamen that following the directions of the high ups, in Gujranwala Zone, three suspects involved in human trafficking and fraud were arrested. According to FIA sources, the accused were arrested from Gujranwala and Gujrat. They were identified as Munir Ahmed, Mustanir Hayat and Dr Qasim. Accused Mustansar and Dr. Qasim committed a fraud of Rs10m with the help of bank staff, the sources said adding that the accused received funds from citizens in the name of investment. Accused Munir Ahmed collected lakhs of rupees for illegally sending citizens abroad. The accused have been arrested and an investigation has been started. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accused, the sources added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023