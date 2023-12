Dubai - The president of the UN’s COP28 climate talks urged negotia­tors to compromise on Sunday, warning “failure is not an option” as efforts to reach a deal on phasing out fossil fuels met resistance from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia. Less than 48 hours before Tuesday’s scheduled deadline, the Unit­ed Arab Emirates’ COP28 chief Sultan Al Jaber said: “I want everyone to show flexibility to act with urgency and to find the common ground.