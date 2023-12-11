Tornadoes leave at least 6 dead in Tennessee

TENNESSEE-Crews are searching for survivors and surveying the damage after tornadoes and strong thunderstorms tore through Tennessee, overturning cars, ripping apart buildings and leaving at least six people dead.

At least three people died, including a child, after a tornado struck the Clarksville area of Montgomery County in northern Tennessee, officials said Saturday night. Montgomery County was in a “search and rescue phase” Saturday evening after nearly two dozen people were treated for injuries at a hospital, officials said. Footage obtained by CNN shows a tornado churning across a Clarksville road, flinging debris in the air and sparking power lines as it ripped through the area. In the storm’s aftermath, cars were left tossed on their roofs as downed trees and debris littered roads. Roofs and walls from multiple buildings were ripped off, photos show.

“This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in a statement. “The City stands ready to help them in their time of grief.” As Clarksville looked for survivors and possibly additional victims, the mayor declared a state of emergency Saturday night and enacted a 9 p.m. curfew. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee thanked state and local responders in a statement on X shortly after the storms Saturday night. “Maria & I are praying for all Tennesseans who have been impacted by the tornadoes that swept through the state this evening,” he wrote. “We mourn the lives lost & ask that everyone continue to follow guidance from local & state officials.” Rex Stockton told CNN affiliate WSMV the roof of his Clarksville home was blown off in the storm. He went outside after the storm passed to inspect the damage and saw his neighborhood had been devastated. “There were whole houses that are just gone,” he said.

Stockton and his wife, a local nurse, began helping their neighbors alongside other good Samaritans. They could hear cries for help in the debris, he said, and managed to help some people. “She was able to do some CPR, but she was not alone,” Stockton told WSMV, calling the experience “traumatic” but noting he and his wife were “fortunate.” “There were medics. People were just coming from everywhere to help and they were able to do what they could,” he said. Nearly 50 miles away, another three people were confirmed dead in Madison, Tennessee, just north of Nashville, emergency management officials said Saturday night.

“We have teams assessing damage and looking for patients,” the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Images showed severe damage in the area where the deaths were reported, with heavy debris covering a car.

At least two tornadoes – each described as large and dangerous – were confirmed Saturday afternoon, including one in Montgomery County and another near the Gibson County town of Rutherford, the National Weather Service said. Two dozen tornado reports poured in across five states in the South during Saturday’s event. The National Weather Service will survey the areas to determine the exact number of tornadoes. The tornado outbreak was spawned by a sprawling storm system that brought adverse weather to more than 1,200 miles of the eastern United States from the Gulf Coast to the Canadian border on Saturday – with more bad weather on the way Sunday. “Today a storm turned the world upside down for many in our community,” said Freddie O’Connell, mayor of Nashville and Davidson County. The mayor declared a state of emergency for the area, where he said first responders were still working to get to hard-to-reach areas. He urged residents to stay out of the affected areas and call the Red Cross if they’ve been displaced. “There’s a long road of healing and recovery ahead for many of our neighbors,” O’Connell said. “Significant damage” from a tornado was also reported in the Tennessee cities of Gallatin and Hendersonville, northeast of Nashville, according to a joint statement from the communities’ mayors.