Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UK diplomat gifts Gujrat Museum cabinet filled with antiquities

The cabinet has been designed by a local Pakistani architect

UK diplomat gifts Gujrat Museum cabinet filled with antiquities
Our Staff Reporter
December 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The outgoing Deputy Head of Communication for the British High Commission Tom Hyde yesterday presented the Gujrat Museum a new cabinet filled with antiquities collected from ancient mounds along the River Jhelum. Funded privately by Hyde, the cabinet was gifted to the Gujrat Museum and the Archaeological Depart­ment, with Museum Director Yahya Sikander and Mobeenur Rehman taking ownership.

The cabinet, designed by a local Pakistani architect, features important artifacts from ancient coins, to votive terracotta animal figu­rines from the Indo-Scythian and Kushan eras (100BCE - 350CE) that were found by surface collection by Hyde and his archaeological com­panions -including Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar, Usman Ali and others - from mounds being de­stroyed by agricultural expansion. On present­ing the artefacts back to the people of Pakistan, Hyde said: “My time in Pakistan is now coming to a close and this cabinet is my gift back to the people to whom these antiquities rightly be­long. I will miss my trips across Punjab, I will miss working with Pakistan’s excellent archae­ologists, but most of all I will miss waking up every Sunday morning not quite knowing what wonderful adventure is coming my way next.”

Bilawal asks CJP to find judges, politicians behind Bhutto murder

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1702161947.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023