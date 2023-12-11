UN chief says he will not give up on his push for ceasefire in war-ravaged Gaza

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday pledged that he would “not give up” on appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in war-ravaged Gaza, adding that inaction on the part of the Security Council was undermining its credibility.

“The preeminent forum for the peaceful resolu­tion of international disputes is paralyzed by geo­strategic divisions”, he told the Doha Forum taking place in Qatar, following Friday’s meeting in New York during which the United States vetoed a reso­lution demanding that Israel and Palestinian mili­tants end the intense fighting across the enclave which erupted on 7 October, according to a press release issued at UN Headquarters in New York.

“Regrettably the Security Council failed to do it but that does not make it less necessary. So, I can promise I will not give up”, he told delegates to the global platform in Qatar, which brings world leaders together to discuss collective security and other challenges. He said a sclerotic Security Coun­cil where splits between the permanent members, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the US have produced only one resolution narrowly fo­cused on aid delivery, needed reform.

“We need a serious effort to bring global struc­tures up to date, rooted in equality and solidar­ity and based on the United Nations Charter and international law”, he said, noting that the Coun­cil’s divisions were “undermining solutions from Ukraine to Myanmar and the Middle East.”

The horrific terror attacks by Hamas and result­ing “relentless bombardment” of Gaza, have only produced a single resolution “which I welcome. But that delay comes at a cost”, he added.

“And the resolution is not being implemented”.

Also addressing the conference in Qatar, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said the dehumanisation of Palestinians has al­lowed the international community to tolerate Is­rael’s continued bombardment of Gaza, which has led to more than 17,000 deaths since 7 October.