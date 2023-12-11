USAID marks 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD-The United States Agency for International Development yesterday marked the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for the elimination of violence against women and girls.

This crucial initiative, spanning from November 25 to December 10, highlighted the pervasive nature of gender-based violence and the urgent need for collective action.

Women entrepreneurs often face unique challenges, including gender-based discrimination and violence that hinder their professional growth. Recognizing and addressing these issues within the framework of the 16 Days of Activism fosters an environment where women can not only aspire to become successful entrepreneurs but also do so without fear of violence or discrimination.

By promoting women’s economic empowerment, the campaign contributes to building a society where women can thrive in both personal and professional spheres, free from the shackles of gender-based violence.

In the realm of gender equality, USAID has consistently exerted efforts to foster and champion the cause, providing steadfast support for women across various sectors to achieve independence.

Samina Seth serves as the co-founder of Walee, a prominent player in the creator economy and social commerce landscape, actively reshaping industry narratives and championing financial empowerment.

Their recent strategic expansion into the MENAP region is characterized by a strong emphasis on governance and organizational development. With substantial support from the USAID IPA’s Foreign Direct Investment Grant, Walee has outlined comprehensive plans that encompass enhancing brand equity, launching a business creator academy, establishing affiliations with seasoned investment transaction advisory services, and refining their Enterprise Resource Planning infrastructure. This well-crafted strategic roadmap strategically positions Walee for sustained growth in the upcoming years. Thanks to the USAID IPA’s grant, Walee is now broadening its investment horizons, gearing up for a multi-million Series B funding round.

Dr. Sara Khurram and Dr. Iffat Agha jointly serve as the Co-Founders of Sehat Kahani, a trailblazing initiative in Pakistan that is revolutionizing healthcare accessibility and affordability through its innovative digital platform. The platform facilitates rapid connections between patients and doctors in under 60 seconds, having successfully served more than 1.15 million users with 1.9 million consultations conducted.

Sehat Kahani has forged a strategic partnership with Pakistan’s largest bank and mobile banking app to streamline payment processes. With the support of the USAID IPA’s Foreign Direct Investment Grant, Sehat Kahani is positioned for significant expansion throughout Pakistan. The ambitious plans include establishing an advanced management information system for an e-pharmacy, exploring regional opportunities, and attracting additional Foreign Direct Investments. The grant is expected to act as a catalyst, propelling Sehat Kahani towards a successful Series A investment round, thereby presenting an opportunity for regional expansion.

Rabiya Ather stands as the Founder of Atla Technologies, a pioneering textile sourcing service provider based in Lahore that has emerged as a trailblazer within Pakistan’s textile industry. Atla specializes in delivering comprehensive supply chain and production management solutions, distinguishing itself from conventional intermediaries by offering end-to-end manufacturing services tailored for small and medium-sized U.S. fashion brands.

Facilitated by USAID IPA’s Tech Transfer, Atla is poised to enhance its capabilities further. The allocated funds will be utilized to upgrade their website, implement an online order tracking module, and broaden their product catalog, promoting seamless communication and transparency with US buyers. Beyond mere business expansion, Atla is dedicated to mentoring and training Pakistani manufacturers for global competitiveness, thereby contributing to the fortification of trade relations between Pakistan and the U.S. Through innovative strategies and strategic collaborations, Atla Technologies encapsulates the ethos of fostering positive transformation within the textile industry.

Ramisha Saleem serves as the Co-Founder of Terry Tex International, a company that has transformed the landscape of manufacturing and exporting terry towels and bath accessories.

Recently, USAID IPA bestowed a Tech Transfer Grant upon Terry Tex, marking a significant milestone. Engaging with industry giants such as Amazon, Wayfair, Resole, Jumbo, and Skalvenitis, Terry Tex is strategically utilizing the grant funds to enhance its presence on Amazon through the expertise of a dedicated consultant.

Moreover, the funds are being channeled towards the implementation of comprehensive internal training programs covering supply chain dynamics, demand planning, marketing, and product research. This holistic approach, combined with a steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled value for bulk purchases and cultivating enduring partnerships, has firmly positioned Terry Tex International as a frontrunner and a symbol of success and innovation in the global marketplace.