Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

VELO's weirdly wonderful: A cosmic stir in Pakistan’s cities

VELO's weirdly wonderful: A cosmic stir in Pakistan’s cities
Web Desk
2:30 PM | December 11, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Picture this: You’re walking through the bustling streets of Lahore, Karachi, or Islamabad, and suddenly, you encounter something extraordinary—a character that seems to have leapt out from the pages of a science fiction novel. This is the reality of VELO's "Weirdly Wonderful" campaign, a delightful blend of urban life and cosmic mystery. It’s a whimsical interruption to the mundane, urging people to take a moment and indulge in curiosity. Is it an astronaut or an aquanaut?

The beauty of this campaign is in its playful ambiguity. VELO’s approach transcends traditional marketing. Instead of blatant advertising, they’re offering a slice of the fantastical, a narrative that meshes seamlessly with our everyday lives. It’s an innovative way to capture attention and this campaign isn’t just about promoting a product; it’s about enriching the urban experience with a touch of imagination and whimsy.

Sargodha Commissioner stresses need to ensure speedy justice to people

In a world where we're often too busy to stop and look around, VELO is encouraging just that—a pause, a wonder, a smile. Their out-of-the-box thinking is a refreshing change in the landscape of marketing, proving that sometimes, the best way to engage is simply to delight.

Check out the video at: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0n9sOIxdGm/

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023