WAPDA chief visits Diamer-Basha Dam to review river diversion system

ISLAMABAD - WAPDA is all set to achieve the land mark of Indus River diver­sion at Diamer Basha Dam Proj­ect next week by plugging the up­stream coffer dam.

This was told by the official of the Basha Dam while briefing Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Sajjad Ghani who visited Dia­mer Basha Dam Project on Sunday.

The chairman visited to review the river diversion system, which is operational since last week af­ter partial diversion of River Indus at Diamer Basha Dam Project site, said spokesperson WAPDA here.

The diversion system consists of about 1K) - long diversion tun­nel, 0.857 Km-long diversion ca­nal and two coffer (starter) dams – one at the upstream and other at the downstream of the main dam site.

WAPDA succeeded in diverting River Indus partially last week through the diversion system con­structed for the purpose. Now-a-days, mighty River Indus is flow­ing mainly through diversion tunnel and diversion canal, while partly through its natural course.

Chairman WAPDA also reviewed construction progress on different sites of the project. CEO, GM/ Pro­ject Director Diamer Basha Dam and representatives of the consult­ants and the contractors were also present during the chairman’s vis­it. The Chairman was also briefed about the test-run of the diver­sion system. The diversion tunnel and diversion canal both are func­tioning satisfactorily. At present, construction work is continuing smoothly on 13 sites simultane­ously. he was further briefed.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA is all set to achieve the land mark of Indus River diversion at Diamer Basha Dam Project next week by plugging the upstream coffer dam. River Indus will, then, be flowing completely through the diversion system, bypassing the main dam site and rejoining its natural course after about a dis­tance of 800 meters.

Diamer Basha Dam Project is be­ing constructed on River Indus, 40km downstream of Chilas town. This mega multipurpose project is scheduled for completion in 2028. It has a gross water storage capac­ity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 mil­lion acres of land. Power genera­tion capacity of the project stands at 4,500 MW, with annual energy generation of 18 billion units.

Diamer Basha Dam is amongst eight under-construction WAPDA projects, which are scheduled for completion from 2024 to 2028-29. These projects will add about 10,000 MW of low-cost and envi­ronment-friendly hydel electric­ity and store 9.7 million acre feet of water.