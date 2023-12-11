Weather to remain cold, dry in KP

PESHAWAR - The weather is likely to remain cold and dry in most of the KP districts with light rain at some places in Chitral, the official of the Meteorological De­partment said here on Sunday.

There is a possibility of fog in the morning and evening in the districts of Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu and due to heavy fog the motorway M1 was also closed to precautionary meas­ures to ensure public safety, the official said.

In Kalam, the mercury fell due to freezing temperatures and the temperature in Kalam is -4 de­grees centigrade, the official said. The minimum temperature in Pe­shawar is 4 degrees celsius while the maximum temperature is ex­pected to be 23 degrees celsius with Parachinar 1, Dir 1, Malam Jabba and Takhtbhai recording 3 degrees celsius, Meteorological Department official said.