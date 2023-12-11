Youth is backbone of Kashmir struggle, says Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has asserted that India had consistently thwarted every chance for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. Advocating for a just and transparent trial for her husband and Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mushaal emphasized that Modi’s entire election narrative revolves around the prospect of imposing a death sentence on Yasin Malik.
These remarks were delivered during the Kashmir Conference, which focused on the violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the role of the United Nations. The event was organized by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan to commemorate International Human Rights Day. Mushaal emphasized the need for global attention to the United Nations Human Rights Commission reports of 2018 and 2019 to stop India’s human rights violations in IIOJK.
She expressed deep concern over the restricted access of international human rights observers to IIOJK. She lamented the information and communication blockade imposed by India, stating that it has prevented the true extent of human rights abuses in IIOJK from reaching the international community. She said the on-ground situation in IIOJK is far more severe than what is being reported. She further said that the land of IIOJK was filled with unmarked graves.