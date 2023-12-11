Youth is backbone of Kashmir struggle, says Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has asserted that India had con­sistently thwarted every chance for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. Advocating for a just and transparent trial for her husband and Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Ma­lik, Mushaal emphasized that Modi’s entire elec­tion narrative revolves around the prospect of imposing a death sentence on Yasin Malik.

These remarks were delivered during the Kash­mir Conference, which focused on the violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the role of the United Na­tions. The event was organized by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan to commemorate International Human Rights Day. Mushaal emphasized the need for global attention to the United Nations Human Rights Commission reports of 2018 and 2019 to stop India’s human rights violations in IIOJK.

She expressed deep concern over the restrict­ed access of international human rights observ­ers to IIOJK. She lamented the information and communication blockade imposed by India, stat­ing that it has prevented the true extent of hu­man rights abuses in IIOJK from reaching the in­ternational community. She said the on-ground situation in IIOJK is far more severe than what is being reported. She further said that the land of IIOJK was filled with unmarked graves.