Monday, December 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Zardari urges UN to play its role in protecting HRs

Zardari urges UN to play its role in protecting HRs
Our Staff Reporter
December 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday urged the United Nations to play its role in assuring that human rights are respected in the world and strict­ly implement the UN Charter of Human Rights.

In a message on the International Human Rights Day, Zardari, who is the President of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, said that the Israeli army was violating human rights in Gaza barbarically and without paying heed to the re­percussions. Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been made the largest prison in the world by the Modi government.

“The democratic countries of the world should collectively raise their voice against the heinous crimes against humanity that are being commit­ted on Palestinian soil. War frenzy and extrem­ism are signs that the world is deviating from human rights,” Zardari said.

Bilawal asks CJP to find judges, politicians behind Bhutto murder

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1702161947.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023