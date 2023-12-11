Zardari urges UN to play its role in protecting HRs

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday urged the United Nations to play its role in assuring that human rights are respected in the world and strict­ly implement the UN Charter of Human Rights.

In a message on the International Human Rights Day, Zardari, who is the President of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, said that the Israeli army was violating human rights in Gaza barbarically and without paying heed to the re­percussions. Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been made the largest prison in the world by the Modi government.

“The democratic countries of the world should collectively raise their voice against the heinous crimes against humanity that are being commit­ted on Palestinian soil. War frenzy and extrem­ism are signs that the world is deviating from human rights,” Zardari said.