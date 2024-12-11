140-bed neonatal ward inaugurated at Children’s Hospital

MULTAN - A state-of-the-art neonatal ward with a capacity of 140 beds was inaugurated at the Children’s Hospital Multan on Tuesday. The ceremony was led by Dean of the hospital, Professor Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti. The event was attended by prominent medical professionals, including Medical Superintendent Dr Kamran Asif, Professor Dr Waqas Imran, Professor Suhail Arshad, Dr Abdul Rehman, Dr Nadia, Dr Ali Amjad, Dr Owais Rumi, Dr Munir Baloch, and Dr Muaz Qureshi, along with nursing staff and hospital team members. Attendees commended Professor Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti for his efforts in establishing the ward. Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti highlighted the significance of the new facility. “This neonatal ward, with its 140-bed capacity, is a milestone in providing advanced care for premature and critically ill newborns. It is a blessing for the people of South Punjab,” he said. He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Punjab and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department for their unwavering support in making the project a reality. The newly inaugurated ward is expected to cater to the increasing demand for neonatal care in the region, providing comprehensive treatment facilities to ensure the health and well-being of newborns.

Multan police reunite missing children with families

Multan police successfully located a minor and a teenager after they had gone missing and reunited them with their respective families on Tuesday. A police spokesman said that New Multan police had spotted a 7-year-old child Mujahid s/o Muhammad Qasim at a factory after it emerged that he was unable to find his home. SHO Shafiq Ahmad said police quizzed the child, located his address and handed him over to his parents. At Qadir Pur Raan, police launched search for a teenager Saqib Ali (15/16) after his parents reported that he was missing. The teenager was located in the shortest possible time and handed over to his parents, SHO Muhammad Ramzan said. Parents have expressed their gratitude and praised Multan police for its swift response, the spokesman said.