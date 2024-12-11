512 fake fertilizer bags seized

MULTAN - A joint team of agriculture department and police intercepted a mini-truck and recovered 512 bags of fake fertilizers worth around Rs 4 million at the industrial estate area near China Chowk on Tuesday. According to the details, assistant fertilizers controller Allah Rakha, on a tip-off, intercepted a pick-up truck at industrial estate area. The raid yielded recovery of 512 bags of alleged fake fertilizers of a specific brand. Each bag weighed four kilogram, packed in 128 crates. Its value was assessed at approximately Rs 4 million. The official has sent a request to police for registration of an FIR against three accused including owners Anil Liaquat, and Amir Kanju and driver Muhammad Raja Zahid. Samples have been collected and sent to laboratory for analysis. Officials said that the crackdown against elements involved in preparing fake pesticides and fertilizers would continue unhindered as per orders of Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, the agriculture spokesman said.