7 held in crackdown against encroachments, smoke-emitting vehicles

APP
December 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The district administration on Tuesday intensified its drive against encroachments, illegal parking, and smoke-emitting vehicles and impounded five vehicles and arrested seven persons. In a targeted operation led by the Assistant Commissioner Saddar, seven individuals were arrested for violating city regulations within the jurisdiction of Thana Sabzi Mandi, said an Islamabad Capital Territory administration spokesman. Five vehicles identified for emitting excessive smoke were also impounded and taken to the local police station for further action, he added. The operation was part of the ongoing efforts by the district administration to curb unlawful activities and promote a cleaner environment under the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad.

The DC said that anti-encroachment operations are being conducted in various areas to ensure compliance with laws and maintain public order.

Efforts like these are part of an ongoing commitment by the district administration to address urban challenges, including encroachments and environmental concerns.

