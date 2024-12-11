Accountability Arrives

Former intelligence chief and retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid has been formally indicted on charges of engaging in political activities through court-martial proceedings. This represents one of the most high-profile court martials in Pakistan’s history and underscores a significant shift: even those once considered deeply entrenched in the state’s power structure can be held accountable for actions that threaten the integrity of the country. While the charges against General Faiz Hamid are yet to be proven and he will contest his innocence with the full protection of the law, the arrest of three other retired officers as co-conspirators in the case indicates that the military authorities have built a strong case and are confident in their ability to secure a conviction.

This indictment cannot be seen in isolation. It is closely tied to the ongoing legal battles faced by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The political engineering that General Faiz Hamid stands accused of allegedly worked to Imran Khan’s advantage, and both men shared a symbiotic political relationship that bolstered their respective positions.

The parallel trajectories of IK and Faiz’s ostensible downfall show a shift in accountability landscape. With mounting legal cases against Imran Khan, it appears increasingly unlikely that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will succeed in having them dismissed on political grounds or through the use of force. Should General Faiz Hamid be found guilty of political engineering in favour of Imran Khan, the logical conclusion, if not the legal certainty, is that Imran Khan also colluded with elements within the armed forces to shape political outcomes.

Accountability, though often delayed, is inevitable. For General Faiz Hamid and Imran Khan—the central figures of Pakistan’s previous political era—the reckoning may finally be at hand.