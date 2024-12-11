Acting Afghan minister killed in Kabul explosion

Afghan acting Refugees and Repatriation Minister Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani was killed in an explosion inside his ministry building in central Kabul on Wednesday, an interim administration official confirmed to Anadolu.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban administration’s chief spokesman, said Haqqani was killed in an explosion at the Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation in the capital Kabul.

However, he did not provide further details, such as nature of the blast or the number of casualties.

“We have received with great sadness the news that the Minister of Refugees of the Islamic Emirate, Alhaji Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, was martyred this afternoon in a barbaric attack by the Kharijites (enemies),” said a statement issued by the Kabul police.

According to initial reports from Kabul, there may be more casualties as a result of the explosion, as several people have been admitted to local hospitals.

Haqqani, 58, was a prominent Taliban leader and the brother of the late Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of the Haqqani network, which was instrumental in the Taliban's two-decade war against US-led foreign forces in Afghanistan.

He was also the uncle of incumbent acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The incident marked the first assassination of a sitting minister since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in Aug. 2021.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has expressed its condolences over Haqqani's death.

In a statement on X, Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s deputy foreign minister as well as foreign minister, said: “We are deeply shocked at the death of Acting Afghan Minister, Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani and loss of precious lives as a result of a terrorist attack in the Afghan Refugee Ministry in Kabul today.”

It continued: "Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestation."