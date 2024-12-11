Activation of Timergara Medical College reviewed

PESHAWAR - To address the challenges hindering the functionalization of Timergara Medical College, a high-level meeting, chaired by KP’s Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, was held on Tuesday.

The college Principal Dr Samiullah briefed the participants on the obstacles impeding the activation of the medical college. Health Advisor directed the Special Secretary of Health to complete an inquiry into construction deficiencies, recruitment, and procurement processes within 15 days and submit a detailed report.

He also instructed the expedited supply and inspection of equipment purchased for the college. It was further informed that the former Project Director, Dr. Shoukat, would formally hand over the procured items to the Principal.

The Health Advisor emphasized immediate provision of faculty to operationalize the college as soon as possible. During the meeting, the Principal informed the forum that out of 436 sanctioned positions, 228 remain vacant. Recruitment for posts in Grades 7 to 16 has been completed, but the remaining positions require urgent attention. In response, Ihtesham Ali instructed officials to fill the vacant positions through walk-in interviews to ensure the timely availability of staff and faculty.

The Health Advisor reiterated his commitment to making Timergara Medical College operational without further delay, directing all relevant authorities to complete the necessary steps promptly.