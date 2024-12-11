Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Addressing the Nutrition and Food Security Crisis

December 11, 2024
Opinions, Letters

The world faces a harrowing reality: millions of people suffer from hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity. In an age of technological and economic advancement, it is unacceptable that access to nutritious food remains a privilege rather than a fundamental human right.

Immediate and collective action is essential. Governments, organisations, and individuals must work together to promote sustainable agricultural practices to ensure food availability and accessibility, improve access to nutritious food for vulnerable populations, and strengthen social safety nets and support programmes.

We can no longer tolerate complacency. Leaders and policymakers must be held accountable for addressing this crisis. Smart, proactive strategies, rather than reactive measures, are the need of the hour. Together, we can break the cycle of hunger and malnutrition, ensuring health and well-being for all.

Justice Ayesha A.Malik calls for urgent action on gender-based violence

MAJID WALI,

Awaran.

