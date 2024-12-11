Afghan Connection

As the dust settles following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s subsequent takeover, the reality of a Taliban-ruled neighbour has begun to take hold. Pakistan cannot simply wish away the challenges embedded in its complex relationship with Afghanistan, nor can Afghanistan ignore the significance of its shared border with one of the largest nations in the region—a country with which it shares deep ethnic, historical, and cultural ties. After a period of overt antagonism, it appears that both nations are recognising the necessity of forging a pragmatic bilateral relationship that addresses their unique dynamics and mutual challenges.

In this context, it is encouraging to see continued high-level engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan. On Monday, the Afghan chargé d’affaires, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, to discuss bilateral ties. This meeting follows another recent interaction in Kabul between Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires, Obaid Nizamani, and the Taliban’s Defence Minister, Mullah Yaqoob. These exchanges suggest a thaw in relations, with both sides willing to engage on shared concerns, even if a major breakthrough remains elusive. The core issues between the two countries are straightforward to identify, as are their potential solutions. Pakistan has consistently called on the Afghan Taliban to stop providing safe havens to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups that use Afghan territory to launch attacks in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other northern areas. For its part, Afghanistan, alongside Pakistan, seeks to establish a more functional framework for cross-border movement, including streamlined systems for passports, permits, and trade. Such measures could facilitate the livelihoods of border communities while curbing smuggling and other illicit activities.

Addressing these two critical issues—security and cross-border trade—would provide a strong foundation for a more constructive relationship. Both countries stand to benefit immensely from improved ties, which could foster stability, economic growth, and regional cooperation.