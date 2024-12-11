Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship kicks off

LAHORE - The Ali Embroidery Junior Tennis Championship 2024 commenced at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore, showcasing exceptional young talent across multiple age categories. The opening ceremony of the event will be held today (Wednesday) at 3:30 pm, with Mr. Rashid Malik, Senior Executive Vice President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, gracing the event as the chief guest. A good number of tennis players and their families will also be present on the occasion. The tournament began with intense first-round matches, highlighting remarkable performances from rising stars. In the boys’ U-18 category, Abdullah Pirzada displayed dominance, defeating Hanzla Anwar by 6-1. In the boys’ U-16 matches, M Huzaima overcame Hanzla Anwar in a commanding 6-1 win, while Haider Nadeem triumphed against M Ayan Khan 6-3. The boys’ U-14 competition featured a nail-biting encounter where Ohad-e-Mustafa edged past M Ayan Khan in a tiebreaker, winning 7-6 while MHuzaima outclassed Mahad Rashid 6-0. In the boys’ U-12, Zayd Mansoor defeated Mamnoon Bari 6-1, while M Ehsan Bari outplayed Mustafa Zia 6-1.