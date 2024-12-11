Attaullah Tarar holds PTI leadership responsible for May 9 incident

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has held the PTI leadership collectively accountable for the events of May 9, criticizing their attempts to shift focus from the incident.

Responding to a statement by Barrister Gohar Ali, Tarar accused PTI of propagating false narratives regarding gunfire. He challenged the party to provide evidence and questioned their retreat from the scene.

Tarar further alleged that armed assailants attacked federal institutions on November 26, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of security personnel.

He called for accountability for the loss of lives and dismissed PTI’s claims of casualties, urging the party to substantiate their assertions with proof.

Tarar also condemned PTI’s violent political tactics, emphasizing that evidence implicates its leadership in the events of May 9.