Averting the Impending Disaster

Climate change is a pressing global challenge, and Pakistan stands among the most vulnerable nations due to its geographic diversity, socio-economic conditions, and reliance on climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, glacial melting, and increasing frequency of natural disasters pose severe risks to the country’s environment, economy, and public health. In response to these challenges, youth in Pakistan are emerging as a powerful force, advocating for sustainable solutions and spearheading initiatives to combat climate change.

Pakistan experiences some of the most severe effects of climate change. The northern regions face accelerated glacial melting, leading to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) that destroy livelihoods and infrastructure. Southern Punjab and Sindh endure extreme heatwaves and prolonged droughts, affecting agricultural productivity and food security. Rising sea levels threaten coastal areas like Karachi, while water scarcity exacerbates socio-economic inequalities across the nation. According to reports, Pakistan ranks among the top 10 countries most affected by climate-related disasters over the past two decades.

Youth are at the forefront of combating climate change in Pakistan, leveraging their creativity and passion to drive change at grassroots, national, and international levels. Student-led initiatives, local NGOs, and community organizations have mobilized thousands of young people to engage in environmental conservation, climate education, and policy advocacy. Their efforts range from planting trees and reducing plastic waste to organizing climate marches and contributing to global climate forums.

One of the most prominent examples of youth climate activism in Pakistan is the Prime Minister Green Youth Movement (GYM), an initiative under the Prime Minister Youth Program.

The Prime Minister Green Youth Movement (GYM) is a flagship initiative designed to empower youth to take a proactive role in combating climate change. Operating under the Prime Minister Youth Program, GYM aims to engage young individuals across 137 public universities in Pakistan. Key features of this initiative include:

Green Youth Movement Clubs: These clubs operate in universities and focus on thematic areas such as agriculture and forestry, waste management, water conservation, and renewable energy. Over 90,000 students have already been sensitized to climate issues through these clubs.

Climate Research Program (CRP): A recent addition under GYM, the CRP promotes innovation and research in climate technologies like Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), water management, and climate-resilient agriculture. This program provides students with a platform to develop tailored solutions for Pakistan’s unique environmental challenges.

Digital Learning Portal: Developed in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the British Council, this portal trains 60,000 youth in climate action, equipping them to lead projects and participate in policy dialogues.

International Collaboration: GYM fosters partnerships with organizations like the Gates Foundation and the US State Department, facilitating capacity-building workshops and policy advocacy initiatives.

Youth-driven initiatives like GYM are crucial in addressing Pakistan’s climate vulnerabilities. By empowering students with knowledge, resources, and opportunities, these programs foster a culture of environmental stewardship and innovation. Students participating in GYM projects have proposed solutions to real-world problems, including sustainable water use, renewable energy adoption, and plastic waste reduction.

Moreover, these initiatives bridge the gap between academia, policymakers, and communities, enabling a multi-stakeholder approach to tackling climate change. GYM also emphasizes gender equity, encouraging women to take leadership roles in climate activism, which is vital in a country where women are disproportionately affected by climate change.

Climate change poses an existential threat to Pakistan, but the country’s youth have risen to the challenge, demonstrating resilience, creativity, and determination. Initiatives like the Prime Minister Green Youth Movement not only amplify the voices of young people but also provide them with the tools to drive meaningful change. By investing in youth-led climate action, Pakistan can build a sustainable future and contribute to global efforts to combat climate change. The commitment and innovation of the nation’s youth are essential to ensuring a climate-resilient Pakistan for generations to come

We must go beyond our anthropocentrism and accept the fact that planet earth is not home to humans alone. Climate change adversely affects all species alike, we should have a more benign worldview that see planet earth as home to all species.

Muhammad Umar Hassan

The writer is Islamabad based Journalist, and he can be reached at umar.650@hotmail.com