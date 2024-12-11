Wednesday, December 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Barrister Gohar calls for dialogue, accountability over May 9 unrest

Barrister Gohar calls for dialogue, accountability over May 9 unrest
Web Desk
6:07 PM | December 11, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called on the National Assembly to address the political unrest surrounding the events of May 9, urging dialogue and accountability to restore stability.

Speaking in the lower house, Barrister Gohar declared, “Enough is enough! We demand a just resolution for the injustices we have endured. This parliament must serve as a platform for constructive dialogue. We have established a negotiation committee, which should not be misinterpreted as a sign of weakness.”

He cautioned that if a resolution through dialogue was not reached, the PTI would have no choice but to return to street protests.

Barrister Gohar condemned the violence against PTI supporters, asserting they were targeted despite remaining peaceful. “Our people faced brutal oppression bullets were fired at unarmed protesters. Nowhere else in the world are demonstrators treated with such savagery. Consider recent protests in Brazil and other nations did they resort to firing on protesters who entered government buildings?” he argued.

Peshawar High Court grants protective bail to Bushra Bibi until January 14

Addressing an incident outside parliament, Gohar dismissed Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s claim that Ali Amin Gandapur’s guards were responsible for the gunfire. “The government’s refusal to acknowledge the use of live ammunition on protesters is absurd,” he said.

In response to accusations of exploiting ethnic sentiments, Gohar rejected allegations of using the "Pashtun card." He stated, “Our protesters were unarmed. If there is evidence of PTI workers using weapons, bring it forward. These baseless accusations only serve to discredit us.”

He further asserted that the PTI’s popularity needed no validation, adding, “Our support was clearly demonstrated on February 8.”

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat criticized the government for its alleged mistreatment of PTI workers, particularly its discriminatory actions against Pashtuns. He questioned the violent crackdown during the November 26 protests, highlighting the unjust targeting of Pashtun communities.

Punjab govt to advance salaries for christian employees ahead of christmas

“Why were bullets fired at us on November 26? Pashtuns continue to face discrimination. Even when KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stood by Bushra Bibi till the end, it was our people who were killed, injured, and falsely accused,” Marwat lamented.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024