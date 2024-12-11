Barrister Gohar calls for dialogue, accountability over May 9 unrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called on the National Assembly to address the political unrest surrounding the events of May 9, urging dialogue and accountability to restore stability.

Speaking in the lower house, Barrister Gohar declared, “Enough is enough! We demand a just resolution for the injustices we have endured. This parliament must serve as a platform for constructive dialogue. We have established a negotiation committee, which should not be misinterpreted as a sign of weakness.”

He cautioned that if a resolution through dialogue was not reached, the PTI would have no choice but to return to street protests.

Barrister Gohar condemned the violence against PTI supporters, asserting they were targeted despite remaining peaceful. “Our people faced brutal oppression bullets were fired at unarmed protesters. Nowhere else in the world are demonstrators treated with such savagery. Consider recent protests in Brazil and other nations did they resort to firing on protesters who entered government buildings?” he argued.

Addressing an incident outside parliament, Gohar dismissed Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s claim that Ali Amin Gandapur’s guards were responsible for the gunfire. “The government’s refusal to acknowledge the use of live ammunition on protesters is absurd,” he said.

In response to accusations of exploiting ethnic sentiments, Gohar rejected allegations of using the "Pashtun card." He stated, “Our protesters were unarmed. If there is evidence of PTI workers using weapons, bring it forward. These baseless accusations only serve to discredit us.”

He further asserted that the PTI’s popularity needed no validation, adding, “Our support was clearly demonstrated on February 8.”

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat criticized the government for its alleged mistreatment of PTI workers, particularly its discriminatory actions against Pashtuns. He questioned the violent crackdown during the November 26 protests, highlighting the unjust targeting of Pashtun communities.

“Why were bullets fired at us on November 26? Pashtuns continue to face discrimination. Even when KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stood by Bushra Bibi till the end, it was our people who were killed, injured, and falsely accused,” Marwat lamented.