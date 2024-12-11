Beauty, Fitness, Consumer Health Expo and ICPF to start tomorrow

KARACHI - The 10th edition of the Beauty, Fitness, Consumer Health Expo and ICPF (Household & Stationery Education Asia) Exhibition will take place from December 12 to 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inaam Memon will be the chief guest of the event. More than 2,000 renowned brands and 350 companies from seven countries are participating in the expo, including the USA, China, Korea, Iran, Turkey, and Indonesia. The exhibition is expected to attract 40,000 visitors and generate $20 million in revenue through service exports, B2B deals, sponsorships, and tourism-related activities. The event aims to provide a platform to stakeholders, experts, and consumers of an emerging healthcare, fitness, and wellness sector in Pakistan. Also, the event will introduce various beauty trends and innovations at a global level to the Pakistani audience and enhance Pakistan’s global presence. Pakistan’s beauty and cosmetic sector is one of the few areas that has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years due to the increasing demand of the working class, their lifestyle, and the requirements of personal care and wellness. Therefore, the contribution of this sector has also increased to the economy over the last few years, said Muhammad Uzair Nizam, Group Director Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan. With the rising awareness about public health, a significant section of the population is focusing on the importance of healthcare, fitness, and wellness in Pakistan, he said and added. The public wish to explore new trends, products, and innovations.

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity for local businesses to connect with global investors, buyers, and distributors, facilitating international partnerships and boosting exports. This event will help elevate Pakistan’s market potential and support the country’s expanding consumer sector, especially in the rapidly growing beauty and wellness industry.